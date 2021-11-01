Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arjo AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

