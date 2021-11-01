Arqma Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $793,384.24 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,901.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.49 or 0.07041698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.00317502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.00960537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.61 or 0.00441062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00271015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00239331 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,229,873 coins and its circulating supply is 11,185,329 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

