Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

