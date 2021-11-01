Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,363 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $446,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,342. The company has a market cap of $875.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

