Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $64,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 58,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

