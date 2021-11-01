Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.44. 16,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.