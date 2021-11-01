Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $44,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,974. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.