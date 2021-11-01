ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 340,034 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $58,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.28. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

