ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,180 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for 0.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $121,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,499 shares of company stock worth $11,777,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

OMCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.28. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,490. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.