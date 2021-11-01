ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $109.23 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Quidel worth $109,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quidel by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth about $112,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.51. 1,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,685. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

