ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $71.20 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.80% of ACV Auctions worth $71,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $6,922,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,627,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 6,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

