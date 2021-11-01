ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,496 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $90,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,140. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.83. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.26 and a 12-month high of $337.44.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.