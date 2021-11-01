Arthedge Capital Management LLC Purchases 151,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape comprises about 4.2% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arthedge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of QuantumScape worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in QuantumScape by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,255 shares of company stock worth $17,498,131 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.77. 200,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045,669. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 12.38. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.