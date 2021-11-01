Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.26.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 191,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

