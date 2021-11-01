ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

