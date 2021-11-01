ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.05.

ASX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ASE Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,947 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

