Ashmore Group plc Has $21.70 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 99.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,024 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.2% of Ashmore Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ashmore Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.08. 53,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813,362. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $591.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

