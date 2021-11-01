Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $54.46 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $5,717,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.