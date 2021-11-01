ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

