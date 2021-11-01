Assetmark Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

