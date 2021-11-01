Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

FR stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

