Assetmark Inc. Has $278,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.