Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $531.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $536.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

