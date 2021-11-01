ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

