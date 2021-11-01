Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $5,227,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

