Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.07. Athene reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $87.01 on Friday. Athene has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

