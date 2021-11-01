Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.45

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

A number of research firms have commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,161 shares of company stock worth $2,132,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

