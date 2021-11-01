Atlas Principals LLC Buys Shares of 140,000 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Dropbox makes up approximately 1.7% of Atlas Principals LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,078. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.