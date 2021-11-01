Atlas Principals LLC Purchases New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.5% of Atlas Principals LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.13.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $1,484.10. 4,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,404. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,192.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,723.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,595.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,787.00 and a beta of 1.55.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

