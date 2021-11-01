Atom Investors LP Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. 3,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

