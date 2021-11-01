Atom Investors LP Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. VIZIO comprises about 0.5% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atom Investors LP owned 0.08% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,716. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,182 over the last three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

