Atom Investors LP Purchases 5,306 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 228.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. The Boston Beer comprises 1.0% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.02. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

