Atom Investors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 758.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

POWI stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

