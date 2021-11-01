Atom Investors LP Sells 1,083 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $280.41. 18,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

