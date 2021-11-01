Atom Investors LP Sells 15,399 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $79.75. 80,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

