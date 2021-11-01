Atom Investors LP Sells 19,470 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.12% of Trinseo worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trinseo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.53. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

