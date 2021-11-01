Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Up 68.5% in October

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Atotech by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.