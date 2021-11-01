Atreides Management LP Boosts Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 862,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of AGCUU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,108. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.