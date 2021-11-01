Atreides Management LP Has $183.17 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $183,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 47.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,212. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

