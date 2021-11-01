Atreides Management LP Has $97.48 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.7% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.92% of Deckers Outdoor worth $97,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $44,333,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK traded up $11.48 on Monday, hitting $406.79. 3,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $240.86 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $3,548,014 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

