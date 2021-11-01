Atreides Management LP Lowers Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Atreides Management LP lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,525 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for about 0.9% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $47,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. 5,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,562 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $482,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.