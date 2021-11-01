Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 4,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,144,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

