Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0988 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $225,413.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

