Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Acquires Shares of 136,227 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 1.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $4,444,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 50.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 67,125 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,683 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 25,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

