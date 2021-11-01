Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Buys New Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Semtech comprises 0.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.18. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.