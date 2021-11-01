Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $911,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 76.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 503.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,745. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

