AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 114.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,576,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in AutoZone by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,784.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,844.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,657.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,563.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

