Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.