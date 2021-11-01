Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.39

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 4765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 370,378 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

