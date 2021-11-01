Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 602.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Avient worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,649,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Avient stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

